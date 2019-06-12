Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Lunch time panic as ‘auctioneers’ descend on Kaldis Coffee House – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu June 12th, 2019 1 min read

Diners at Kaldis Coffee House along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon had their lunch rudely interrupted after people claiming to be ‘auctioneer’ descended on the facility and started throwing out furniture on the streets.

The group of five men claimed they had been sent to close down the business because the owner had an outstanding debt.

OTHER ARTICLES

What shocked the management and the diners was that the ‘auctioneers’ neither had police escort nor any form of identification.

‘AUCTIONEERS’ 

“They just stormed here without warning and started harassing our customers, claiming they are auctioneers. When we asked for their identification they started panicking,” a staffer told Nairobi News.

It took the intervention of security men stationed at the adjacent Ronalo Restaurant to send away the said ‘auctioneers’.

Nairobi News is yet to establish what exactly the ‘auctioneers’ wanted.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Shame of unpaid fees for venue of shambolic Morgan Heritage...

About the author

Hilary Kimuyu


Also read