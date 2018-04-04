Bishop Margaret Wanjiru in laughter during a Sunday Church Service at Jesus is Alive Ministries. PHOTO | FILE

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and her son, former MP Stephen Kariuki, risk losing their property through an auctioneer’s hammer.

This is after the former MP failed to compensate the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for a damaged car following a road accident four years ago.

The company obtained a court order allowing them to attach property belonging to the two to recover Sh534,000, which Mr Kariuki ought to have paid.

The water company has also gone ahead to hire services of Gladson Auctioneers Limited after efforts to recover the money from Mr Kariuki did not bear fruit.

And now, the auctioneers want to raid a company associated with the two and Mr Kariuki’s residence at Kugeria Estate in Kiambu to cart away property that includes cars and household goods.

CAR ACCIDENT

The accident, which occurred on February 16, 2014, involved a car belonging to the water company and another one that was being driven by the former Mathare MP.

An assessment by Prudent Loss Assessors on September 15, 2015, faulted Mr Kariuki for the accident and placed a damage of Sh500,000 in favour of the water company.

The assessment report was sent to African Merchant Insurance Company, which had insured the Nairobi Water’s car.

The company had been assigned the task of investigating and establishing the ownership, physical address and financial status of the third party to facilitate the recovery of the money.

“Upon receipt of your instructions…we moved to the field and confirmed that the third party vehicle reg. number KAT 019Z, and at the time of the subject accident, the accident was being driven by one Stephen N. Kariuki, according to police records,” reads the assessment report in part.

After efforts to recover the money hit a snag, the plaintiff moved to court, where a decree was passed requiring Mr Kariuki and Zirock Holdings Limited, which is associated with the former MP and her mother, to pay Sh476,726.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus