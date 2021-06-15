Join our Telegram Channel
Atwoli hits back in road signage row

By Keshi Ndirangu and Sylvania Ambani June 15th, 2021 2 min read

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli has hit back at those who vandalized the road signage in his name.

The signage was burnt down on Monday night but it has since been replaced.

“Bringing down honorary road signage under my name doesn’t hurt me. On the flip side, it will haunt for life, those who are behind it. For how does it benefit them? How do you sleep at night knowing you are a vandal?” he posed.

Since it was erected in May, the signpost in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, has attracted varied reactions with a section of Kenyans on social media suggesting the veteran unionist doesn’t deserve to have a road to be named after him.

And Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino is the latest to share some tips of advice to Atwoli.

Babu after expressing his sympathies advised Atwoli to erect an electric fence around the road signage to help keep it from being vandalized ever again.

He claims that this would be the solution to keep off some members of what he calls the evil society away from destroying the road sign over and over again.

“I want to request Hon Francis Atwoli to put up an electric fence around the signage to keep off some members of the evil society who are pretending to belong to civil society,” wrote Babu Owino on Instagram.

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi together with city lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi have been among those on the forefront campaigning for the road to be reinstated back its former name, Dik Dik Road.

Below are some reactions from Kenyans following the recent Francis Atwoli road vandalism.

