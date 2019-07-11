Attacker runs with head after beheading woman in broad daylight – VIDEO

Villagers in Nkabune, Imenti North of Meru County were left in shock on Wednesday afternoon after they stumbled on a headless body of a young woman abandoned on a road with blood flowing from her neck.

The victim identified as Justa Mwongania, 21 and a mother of a two-year-old, was a casual worker at Nkabune Technical Institute. She was on her lunch break when the bizarre incident occurred.

According to witnesses, the assailant, after beheading the woman, ran away with the head before he abandoned it 30 meters from the crime scene.

“The killer cut her head at the back first then turned and cut her again by the throat then he took the head and ran with it but abandoned it 30 meters from here,” said a resident.

GORY

Villagers followed the blood trail into the farm and found the woman’s head dumped a few meters from the road.

The identity of the suspect and the motive behind the gory killing remains unknown.

Police have launched hunt for the suspect who is still at large.

The deceased’s body was moved to Meru Level 5 Hospital mortuary.