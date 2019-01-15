Atheists want heads to roll over expulsion of Rastafarian schoolgirl





Atheists in Kenya want the principal of Olympic High School in Kibera to resign with immediate effect.

This is after the school kicked out a Form One student because of hiding her dreadlocks. The student was told that the school’s rules require her to shave her long dreadlocked hair and thatif she wanted to continue learning in the institution she had no option but to cut it.

This is despite the student’s father, Julius Wambua Mwendwa, notifying the school that his daughter belongs to the Rastafarian Society of Kenya.

Mr Wambua has since gone to court to challenge the expulsion.

“This is blatant religious discrimination which goes against Article 27 of our Constitution. We demand that Olympic Secondary School immediately re-admit the student,” Atheists in Kenya (AIK) said in a statement on Monday.

AIK President Harrison Mumia called for the resignation of the school’s principal for showing lack of “leadership at time when the Ministry of Education is rolling out the Competency Based Curriculum.”

Mr Mumia stated that no part of the body holds symbolic powers like hair.

“The culture of hair belongs to all humans and throughout history; humans have used hair to communicate social, sexual, religious and political messages.”