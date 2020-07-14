Atheists’ body supports Senator Kihika’s Reproductive Health Bill

Atheists in Kenya (AIK) have supported Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s Reproductive Health Bill.

In a statement, AIK President Harrison Mumia termed the Bill as progressive and it will enable people to make informed choices on when to give birth and when not to.

“In the long run, we believe that this Bill will increase educational and economic opportunities for women and lead to healthier families and communities. The Bill will also give women facing difficulties in conceiving children naturally a chance to get children through surrogate reproduction,” Mumia said.

He also criticised Muslim leaders and the Catholic church for opposing the Bill asking senators to support and pass the Bill.

Mr Mumia further said that many women have in the past died due to unsafe abortions which should be something of the past.

In the recent past, many groups have come out to oppose the bill saying it is not Godly and goes against the African culture.