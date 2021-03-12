Atheists blast Mutua over Eric Omondi arrest





Comedian Eric Omondi appears to be getting support for his controversial online show “Wife Material” from unlikely quarters.

This after the Atheist society of Kenya came out to condemn his arrest saying it was abuse of power by agents of the state.

Harrison Mumia, chairman of the Atheist society, says Omondi has exhibited great talent and creativity in his illustrious career.

He added that his arrest amounts to gagging artistic freedom and creativity.

“Atheists in Kenya Society are shocked and dismayed by the arrest of comedian Eric Omondi. Eric has exhibited great talent and creativity during his illustrious career. The arrest of Eric Omondi is an attempt by agents of the state, in particular the CEO of the Kenya Films and Classification Board, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, and the DCI to police morality in Kenya. His arrest amounts to gagging artistic freedom and creativity,” said Mumia.

He claims that Mutua’s statement on the reasons for the arrest of the comedian is retrogressive.

“The Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 cited by Dr. Mutua in his statement is retrogressive. It is clear that KFCB is out of touch with reality. We live in a world where we are all connected and constantly sharing information. With the explosion of digital information and the pervasiveness of this information,” added Mumia.

“It is time for a more comprehensive and ambitious approach by the KFCB to the regulation of digital content. KFCB needs to think bigger, or they will continue to play a losing game. Arrests are not the solution. We express our solidarity with Eric Omondi,” he added.

Eric was arrested on Thursday and accused of sharing unauthorized content on his social media pages.

Mutua argued the comedian had violated provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act by producing and distributing unauthorized films.

He’s been freed on a Sh50,000 police bond