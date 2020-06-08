Assistant chief arrested for taking Sh300 bribe in order to settle land dispute

An assistant chief in Tigania West was on Saturday arrested for taking a Sh300 bribe.

Mr Joshua Karithi, the assistant chief of Mbeu sub-location, was arrested by officials attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Isiolo office.

According to a police report filed at Meru Police Station, the assistant chief was arrested after he took the bribe from a member of the public so as to settle a land dispute.

The assistant chief was arrested alongside two other people identified as Isaiah Miriti and Peter Mugambi who are managers in the chief’s area of jurisdiction.

The three were later released but are required to report to the EACC offices in Isiolo on Monday for further directions.