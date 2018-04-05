Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege. PHOTO | FILE

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege on Wednesday gave a hard tackle to a tweep who cyberbullied her over her ongoing saga with a suspected conman.

It all started when Ms Chege tweeted a photo of herself flanked by several people during a tree planting initiative at the county.

But a tweep called Simon Maina responded in Kikuyu asking her if Chacha was among the people in the picture. She retorted in Kikuyu: “Ask your mother.”

Chacha refers to Wazir Benson Chacha who has been arrested after several female Members of Parliament reported that he had swindled them money.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, however, told a National Assembly committee that detectives had discovered that the man was in special relationships with 13 MPs.

He did not provide further details including their names.