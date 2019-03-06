Ash Wednesday: Christians mark the start of lent – PHOTOS

A faithful after smeared with ash on her forehead during Ash Wednesday at the Holy Family Basilica on March 06, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Christians marked the beginning of the lent period with church services across the world to mark Ash Wednesday.

The lent period of 40 days is characterised by penance and repentance among Christians.

Ash Wednesday is observed across the world by Catholics, Anglicans, Methodists, Presbyterians to mark the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.

At the Holy Family Basilica, John Cardinal Njue announced that the theme’s for this year’s lent for Kenyan Catholics will be ‘Uniting, healing and renewal of our nation‘.

The Lent period culminates in Easter celebrations, which mark the end of fasting.