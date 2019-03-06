Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ash Wednesday: Christians mark the start of lent – PHOTOS

By Sylvania Ambani March 6th, 2019 1 min read

Christians marked the beginning of the lent period with church services across the world to mark Ash Wednesday.

The lent period of 40 days is characterised by penance and repentance among Christians.

Ash Wednesday is observed across the world by Catholics, Anglicans, Methodists, Presbyterians to mark the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.

PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

At the Holy Family Basilica, John Cardinal Njue announced that the theme’s for this year’s lent for Kenyan Catholics will be ‘Uniting, healing and renewal of our nation‘.

PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Lent period culminates in Easter celebrations, which mark the end of fasting.

PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

About the author

Sylvania Ambani

Sylvania Ambani is a correspondent with Nairobi News, based in Nairobi. She covers news, entertainment, human interest and feature stories. She is also a web presenter, hosting a weekly show on the Nairobi News YouTube channel. View all posts

