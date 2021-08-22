Join our Telegram Channel
Arteta responds to Kagame’s ‘medicorce’ tirade

By Nairobi News Reporter August 22nd, 2021 1 min read

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggests he is in agreement with comments by Rwandan President Paul Kagame regarding the English Premier League club’s recent poor performances.

Kagame, an ardent football and Arsenal fan, recently went on a rant in three tweets after the Gunners lost 2-0 to Brentford on the opening day of the 2021/2022 league season, referring to the performance in that match as ‘mediocre’.

“I agree that Arsenal should not accept mediocrity. I totally agree with that,” Arteta responded, as quoted by football.london in his press briefing ahead of Sunday’s London derby versus Chelsea.

The defeat by the promoted side which came courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard in the 73rd minute saw Kagame pour his pain into a series of Twitter posts calling out Arsenal’s management and suggesting the club’s fans don’t deserve their current predicament.

Besides the performance against Brentford, Arsenal have underperformed of late, as the team missed out on continental football for the first time in more than two decades this season.

