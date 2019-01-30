Arsenal honour Kibera student Carilton Maina shot dead by police – PHOTOS

Arsenal FC official match day programme for their tie against Cardiff City. PHOTO | COURTESY

English Premier League giants Arsenal FC on Tuesday night honoured Carilton David Maina, a student who was shot dead by police in Laini Saba, Kibera on December 21.

Mr Maina was featured in the club’s official match day programme for their home clash against Cardiff City.

The club said it is ‘saddened’ by news of Maina’s death, adding that he adored Arsenal and watched every match he could.

“We were very sad to hear the recent death of Arsenal Kenya member, Carilton David Maina – aged just 22. Born in Africa’s biggest slum Kibera, Carilton excelled academically, winning a scholarship to study engineering in Leeds which enabled him to visit his beloved Emirates Stadium to see his heroes,” read part of Arsenal FC official programme.

The statement further added that besides loving soccer, the slain student was talented and had the privilege of being a speaker at a TEDx programme.

Amnesty International termed the murder as “the hallmark of extra judicial killings”.

At the time he met his death Maina was back in Kenya for the holidays.

Mr Maina joined Maseno School in 2010. He later won a scholarship to Brookhouse School where he successfully completed his introductory course that was in collaboration with the NCUK International Foundation.

He did his KCSE examinations in 2013 and scored an A which saw him admitted at the University of Nairobi, where he studied actuarial science. He then secured a slot at University of Leeds in West Yorkshire, England, in 2016 to pursue a course in electronics and communication.

Cardiff City new Signee Emiliano Sala was also honoured before the match that was supposed to be his debut to the premier league. Arsenal defeated Cardiff City 2-1.