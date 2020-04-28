April 28: Kenya records 11 new cases, tally now at 374

Health CAS Dr Rashid Amin has announced that 11 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, raising the total number to 374.

Out of the new cases, two are children aged two years while the oldest is 75 years.

In terms of the distribution among counties, seven are from Nairobi while four are from Mombasa.

The Nairobi cases four from Kawangware and one each from Eastleigh, Mangi and Kaloleni estates. All the four Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni, old town.

“We have 11 new cases out of 589 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Our total number of Covid-19 positive cases now stands at 374. In today’s cases, there are two children aged three years and the oldest is 75 years,” Dr Aman said.

“Out of the 11 cases, seven are from Nairobi while four are from Mombasa. Of the seven Nairobi cases, 4 are from Kawangware, 1 Eastleigh, Mangi estate and Kaloleni. All the four Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni,” he added.

Residents of the said areas, he warned, should take extra caution to avoid contracting the virus.

The CAS noted that the trend of positive cases has now been restricted to Nairobi and Mombasa.

This indicates that there is local transmission in these two counties.