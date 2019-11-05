AP officer, G4S guard in police custody over attempted robbery in a bar

Police in Kayole are holding a colleague from the Administration Police Service who was arrested in a pub at Obama for attempted robbery.

Elly Nyakomita, who is attached to APS’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit in Eastern regional headquarters in Embu, is being detained alongside an employee of G4S company by the name Seth Odhiambo.

The two were arrested inside a bar after the owner Euphmia Akinyi called for police help.

According to police records, Akinyi had called and informed the police that she was being robbed and sought help after the two demanded money from her and threatened to handcuff her.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

The pair of handcuffs were recovered from the suspects and kept as exhibits.

The two had taken alcohol at the bar before attempting to stage the alleged robbery.

None of the two suspects had their respective uniforms with them.