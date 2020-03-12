AP officer charged with murdering rider inside Mama Lucy Hospital

AN Administration Police Officer who is in custody for the fatal shooting of a boda boda rider inside Mama Lucy Hospital last month has denied murder charges.

APC Zaddock Ochuka Oyieka denied murder charges before justice Stella Mûtukû on Thursday.

He is charged with the murder of bodaboda rider Daniel Mburu wa Wangari on February 18.

The suspect is demanded at the Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation Prison in Industrial Area until Monday when he will argue his Bond and bail application.