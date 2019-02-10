How Antonio Valencia ‘incited’ Kenyans and Tanzanians into online war of words

Manchester United's Ecuadorian midfielder Antonio Valencia (left) attempts to get past Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus during an English Premier League match played on December 10, 2017 at the Old Trafford. AFP PHOTO

Manchester United's Ecuadorian midfielder Antonio Valencia (left) attempts to get past Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus during an English Premier League match played on December 10, 2017 at the Old Trafford. AFP PHOTO





Manchester United right back Antonio Valencia has triggered an online war of words between Kenyan and Tanzanian football fans.

This after he shared Instagram a clip of Kariobangi Sharks player Sven Yidah celebrating his goal in a rather cheeky manner during the SportPesa Cup at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago.

Yidah was among the post-match penalties scorers when his team edged out Tanzania’ Mbao FC 6-5 goals to book a place in the final against Bandari FC, which they went on to win.

His spot kick goal went viral courtesy to how he celebrated it, by pretending to have picked a hamstring injury right after the ball went in, before walking away in a majestic funny manner.

The video dubbed ‘Sven Walk’ went viral until recently when it got to the attention of Valencia who posted it and tagged center back Eric Bailly with a caption that read “Cuando mi hermano @ericbailly24 cobra un penalty” which translates to “When my brother Eric Bailly takes a penalty.”

View this post on Instagram Cuando mi hermano @ericbailly24 cobra un penalty. 🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on Feb 9, 2019 at 10:15am PST

The post generated a heated debate with Tanzanians trying to associate themselves with it while Kenyans on the other hand could hear none of such claims.

This is part of how the online banter went.

Tanzanian fan: “SportPesa in Tanzania,” Rashid Mpinga wrote.

Kenyan fan: “Well represented Kenya wa TZ kaeni kando kidogo,” responded Mr Manuari.

Tanzanian fan: “Kenya Hakuna uwanja mzuri hivyo, huo ni uwanja wa Taifa, Dar es Salaam ingawa timu ni za Kenya,” Said Mzezele wrote.

Kenyan fan: “Halafu wa TZ hatujakataa uwanja ni wenu lakini mchezaji aliyefunga ni wetu,” Carlo Too responded.

Tanzanian fan: “Mngekuwa na viwanja wenye kiwango hiki si mnetembelea angani,” Fin Sera said.

Kenyan fan: “Kama hatuna uwanja mzuri mbona Everton na Kariobangi Sharks itachezwa Kasarani Kenya? Chenye mnaeza jivunia ni WCB Wasafi tu, mpira tumewashinda kwa mbali,” 5Live Touch hit back.

Others simply didn’t understand what the argument was all about

“Why are Kenyans and Tanzanians dragging this?” wondered Jalivez Escobar.