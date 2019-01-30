Anti-terror crack squad raids NTSA offices over Dusit attack

A crowd mills at the gate to the headquarters of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) at Upperhill, Nairobi which was raided by detectives in the ongoing probe into the registration of vehicles used in the Dusit D2 Riverside attack. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A crowd mills at the gate to the headquarters of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) at Upperhill, Nairobi which was raided by detectives in the ongoing probe into the registration of vehicles used in the Dusit D2 Riverside attack. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) on Wednesday morning raided the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) main offices and locked everyone inside, in a probe over the registration of the vehicle which was used by terrorists during the 14 Riverside Drive attack.

Sources on the ground indicate that the ATPU officers stormed the premises at Upper Hill at 9am and sealed off the building. No one was allowed in or out of the building.

Services at the usually busy office were disrupted as the detectives stopped members of the public seeking services until they completed their operation.

REGISTRATION NUMBERS

The raid comes days after an insurance official was arraigned in court alongside 16 others over the January 8 attack which left 21 people dead.

The attack reignited the debate on vehicles bearing duplicate number plates in the city after it emerged that there was another car with the same registration.

After the attack, detectives from the DCI department stormed Geojoska Apartments where the owner of car registration KCN 340E lived.

Another vehicle with a similar registration was used to ferry the suspected terrorists to 14 Riverside Drive premises where the attack took place.

NTSA is mandated with the task of vehicle registrations in the country. At the time of filing this story detectives were still on the ground.