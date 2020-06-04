Anti-counterfeit authority destroys fake goods worth Sh27million – VIDEO

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority together with a multi-agency enforcement team on counterfeit goods on Wednesday destroyed counterfeit goods with Sh27 million at Athi River.

The counterfeit goods comprised of assorted items ranging from fast moving consumer goods such as clothing, footwear, alcohol, electrical goods and apparel among others which were replicas of popular local and international brands.

Elema Halake, the Executive Director of Anti-counterfeit Authority, said the exercise underscored the agency’s commitment to rid the local markets off fake brands that are not fit for human consumption.

“This is a significant milestone for the Authority. Through a very thorough exercise that took place over a long period of time, we were able to work closely with other enforcement teams and nab these goods. Today’s initiative goes a long way to contribute to the National Action Plan against counterfeiting and illicit trade in the country,” she said.

On her part, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Betty Maina, noted that the Government has stepped up the fight against illicit trade and counterfeit products as such contributes to reduced essential tax revenue, impacts on foreign direct investment prospects and contributes to serious health risks.

The agency said the illicit trade and contraband goods pose unfair competition to the legally trading products in the market and also pose potential health hazards to unsuspecting consumers.

It appealed to members of the public to aid the government in combating illicit trade and contraband goods through the provision of crucial intelligence.