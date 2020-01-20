Anthony Akumu strikes millions with move to SA

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu appears to have struck a jackpot following his recent move to South Africa.

“Teddy” this past week sealed a two-year move to top club Kaizer Chiefs after four successful years at Zambia’s Zesco in a deal that makes him one of the highest paid footballers in the country.

And according to African Sport, that move will earn him an estimated Sh50 million.

Here is the math:

The 27-year old will pocket a Sh12 million as signing fee for simply agreeing to sign his contract.

This is exactly the same amount Chiefs paid Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in exchange for Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi last year.

Besides, Akumu will receive Sh1.5 million monthly salary at the Johannesburg based club, which tabulates to about Sh36 million across the two-year period.

This salary represents about 400-percent increase from the reported Sh400,000 he was earning at Zesco.

The former Gor Mahia and Al Khartoum midfielder is entitled to some winning bonuses, accommodation, air tickets and other perks.

With the motivation of earning millions, Akumu will be hoping to spur Chiefs towards winning their first league title in almost a decade this season.