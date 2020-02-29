Another Kibabii University student stabbed in private parts after rape ordeal

Police in Bungoma have launched a manhunt for a gang of five armed people who attacked three students of Kibabi University on Friday night in two separate incidents, raping one of them.

The incidents happened between 3:30am and 4am a few meters from the university in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma South.

In the first incident, two second-year students a girl and her boyfriend were coming from a local club at Tuttii area before they were ambushed by the gang.

The boyfriend managed to escape unhurt while the girlfriend was attacked and gang-raped.

In the second incident at about 4am, another second-year female student who lives in a hostel outside the school was coming to school to join her colleagues so they could attend a taekwondo competition in Homabay County when she was attacked.

The gang asked her for her phone and she pretended that she wanted to hand it over to them before she took to her heels and managed to get to the school hostel where she was rescued by other students.

The male student who had managed to escape from the gang also arrived while screaming.

Took the three to a hospital

His screams alerted students who went outside and found the other girl lying helpless by a road. They then took the three to a hospital.

Bungoma West Hospital CEC Jacob Wanyama said that they received the three at about 4:45am after they were brought by a well-wisher on a motorbike.

He said that two of them were not badly hurt and have since been treated and discharged.

Wanyama said one of the female students had deep panga cuts on her buttocks and had been stabbed in her vagina before being gang-raped.

He said that they have taken her to theater and have managed to put her under control.

Donate blood

Wanyama appealed for wells-wishers to donate blood that has been of shortage and a major problem to the hospital and the country.

He said that they are planning to transfer the student to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital for specialised treatment.

Kibabii vice-chancellor Professor Ipara Odeo said that the incident was unfortunate and called upon the police to move with speed and arrest the perpetrators

‘’It’s unfortunate that we have social places around the varsity that operate till late hours going against the directive of closing at 11pm that expose our students to such incidents,” he said.

He said that the varsity is surrounded by several police units and yet such incidents were rampant.

The incident is the second in a span of four months after another student was last year in November attacked and raped while she was going home after coming from a night club with her colleagues.

Bungoma south police boss Wilson Nanga said that police have launched an investigation into the incident and will soon bring the perpetrators to book.

He asked residents to share information with police that will lead to the arrest of the gang.