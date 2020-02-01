Join our WhatsApp Channel
Another fire destroys stalls in Gikomba market – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu February 1st, 2020 1 min read

A section of Gikomba market in Nairobi was, once again, razed by fire on Saturday morning.

The inferno destroyed stalls with shoes and apparel, with tens of traders waking up to the sting of huge losses.

By 6am, emergency teams including firefighters from the Nairobi City County, were battling to put out the flames.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, response teams are currently at the scene.

Another fire has destroyed stalls in Gikomba market.

Gikomba market, the biggest open-air market in the country, has suffered numerous fires.

The last one was in August last year where it was estimated property worth more than Sh100 million was reduced to ashes at the market.

The Nairobi county government has on several occasions sought to reassure residents that the perennial fire problem will end.

It is currently building a modern market in the area to fix the problem.

