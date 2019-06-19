Anne Waiguru-Kamotho Waiganjo traditional wedding set for July





Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru is set to wed the love of her life city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo in a Kikuyu traditional wedding (ngurario).

The ceremony is set to take place on July 13, 2019 in Kirinyanga county at Kiamugumo primary school.

Ngurario is the final part of the Kikuyu wedding to formalize the marriage under the Gikuyu rites.

After the event, the woman is considered completely take and part of her husband’s family and cannot marry another man.

In the past, it was done before the girl went to the man’s home but today, it is sometimes done after even the couple have children.

There is usually no need for a church or civil wedding after that.

MANDATORY

To some Kikuyus, even if one has done a church wedding, ngurario is mandatory.

The ceremony begins with slaughtering of a goat by the groom and his friends and relatives at the bride’s home.

The knife used is given by his soon-to-be mother-in-law, who has to be enticed with a gift to release the knife.

Once the goat is slaughtered in the Kikuyu way, the meat is roasted.

There are three parts of the goat which are involved in the ceremony: A goat’s right arm, ribs and entrails.

In February this year, Waiguru and Waiganjo held a secret dowry ceremony days after valentine’s day.

Only close friends and family members were invited.