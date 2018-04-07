PHOTO | FILE

Police in Mumias are investigating the mysterious death of an Anglican clergyman whose body was found in a rented house on Saturday morning.

Rev Peter Muniafu, a priest at ACK in Butere Diocese was found dead at Lukoye estate in Mumias West sub-county.

The cleric was last seen by neighbours on Thursday evening when he entered his house before his body was discovered in the evening, the following day.

“The friend knocked severally on the door, but there was no response. He went to the rear window, peeped inside the house and saw the body lying in a pool of blood. He called me and told me that something was wrong with Reverend Muniafu,” said Julius Okumu, a neighbour.

The two rushed to Mumias police station and reported the incident to the police.

Area OCPD Peter Kattam said police officers forced their way into the house after the door was locked from inside.

POOL OF BLOOD

“We found the body of the Reverend lying in a pool of blood on the floor. A knife with blood stains which we believe was used in his death was discovered in the toilet, adjacent to where his body was,” said Mr Kattam.

Mr Kattam said the body had injuries on the neck and head but added that they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

“But it is likely that he murdered himself because the door was locked from inside. We will know what caused the death after carrying out post-mortem on the body. We cannot speculate for now,” added Mr Kattam.

He added that they carried several samples of evidence from the house that will be tested as part of efforts to establish the cause of the death.

Members of the clergyman’s church arrived at the scene before the body was taken to St Mary’s hospital mortuary by the police.

Bishop Joseph Wandera eulogised the deceased as a man who had devoted his life in serving God.