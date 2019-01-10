Hashtag

How Anerlisa Muigai’s 31st birthday party went down – PHOTOS

Anerlisa Muigai blows her birthday party candles as she turned 31 years. PHOTO | COURTESY
Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday in a low key party only attended by her family members and close friends.

Pictures shared on her Instagram account shows Anerlisa surrounded by several female friends together with her boyfriend, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Her birthday party this year was in stark contrast to her overly extravagant 30th birthday celebration last year.

Anerlisa Muigai (center) toasts to a drink with family and close friends during her 31st birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY
Her previous birthday parties have always been stylish grand affairs, which usually include performances by local artistes.

Anerlisa Muigai with her Tanzanian boyfriend Ben Pol during her 31st birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY
Regardless, the low key party this time round still brought out her taste of exquisite interior décor.

Anerlisa Muigai and her guests enjoy a meal during her 31st birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY
In the photos, the birthday girl is resplendent in a slim fit couture dress.

“Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes. I deeply appreciate,” she wrote on Instagram.

Anerlisa Muigai tries on a new pair of shoes with the help of her Tanzanian boyfriend Ben Pol during her 31st birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY
