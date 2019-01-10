How Anerlisa Muigai’s 31st birthday party went down – PHOTOS





Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday in a low key party only attended by her family members and close friends.

Pictures shared on her Instagram account shows Anerlisa surrounded by several female friends together with her boyfriend, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Her birthday party this year was in stark contrast to her overly extravagant 30th birthday celebration last year.

Her previous birthday parties have always been stylish grand affairs, which usually include performances by local artistes.

Regardless, the low key party this time round still brought out her taste of exquisite interior décor.

In the photos, the birthday girl is resplendent in a slim fit couture dress.

“Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes. I deeply appreciate,” she wrote on Instagram.