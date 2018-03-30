Anerlisa Muigai with her boyfriend during her 30th birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY

Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has shocked her fans after she deleted all photos of her boyfriend from her social media accounts.

Anerlisa was recently sued by a city shylock who failure to repay a Sh19million debt which she borrowed on behalf of her ex-boyfriend.

The daughter to Keroche Breweries proprietor Tabitha Karanja has now deleted Don’s photos, including the very first images in which she was hiding his face.

Don and Anerlisa’s relationship had to become public after a fan shared photos of Anerlisa’a new catch, while accusing her of hiding his identity because he was another woman’s husband.

RELATED STORY:

I won’t pay back: Keroche heiress speaks on Sh19m loan from city shylock – PHOTOS

Keroche heiress finally ‘unmasks’ her new bae– PHOTOS

Anerlisa staged a spirited effort to prove that her boyfriend was unmarried and even went on to share advise to women telling them men are never stolen, they leave at their own will.

The couple still follows each other’s account on Instagram where they had flaunted their love most with photos of getaways and romantic videos that have all been deleted from Anerlisa’s account.

Don’s account has privacy settings and has never accepted Nairobi News’ request hence our inability to establish if he still has Anerlisa’s photos on his wall.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus