LEFT: Investigative journalist John Allan Namu. RIGHT: President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTOS | COURTESY | FILELEFT: Investigative journalist John Allan Namu. RIGHT: President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTOS | COURTESY | FILE
By NAIROBI NEWS REPORTER

Renowned Kenyan journalist John Allan Namu found himself fending claims linking him to British data firm Cambridge Analytica and President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election campaign.

In a riposte on Twitter, the journalist denied claims that his media company, Africa Uncensored, was hired by Cambridge Analytica to work in President Kenyatta’s campaign in the 2017 presidential election.

Cambridge Analytica executives have confessed they worked for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta behind the scenes.

Mark Turnbull, the managing director, said they engineered a digital campaign that painted Mr Kenyatta in positive light while smearing his main rival Raila Odinga.

The smear campaign against Mr Odinga, which featured apocalyptic scenes, had one strong message: “Stop Raila Save Kenya…….The Future of Kenya is in Your Hands.”

Journalist John Allan Namu said the alleged links to Analytica are false and meant to defame his company.


Latest Stories

blog comments powered by Disqus