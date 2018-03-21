LEFT: Investigative journalist John Allan Namu. RIGHT: President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTOS | COURTESY | FILE

Renowned Kenyan journalist John Allan Namu found himself fending claims linking him to British data firm Cambridge Analytica and President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election campaign.

In a riposte on Twitter, the journalist denied claims that his media company, Africa Uncensored, was hired by Cambridge Analytica to work in President Kenyatta’s campaign in the 2017 presidential election.

My attention has been drawn to comments online alleging that Africa Uncensored, the company I co-founded, was contracted by Cambridge Analytica to work on the Jubilee campaign. – @johnallannamu — Africa Uncensored (@AfUncensored) March 21, 2018

Our alleged role is being linked to our own coverage of the 2017 electioneering period; specifically, our decision to tally results of the Presidential election in the nullified August poll, and the October 26th poll which was boycotted by opposition candidate, Raila Odinga. — Africa Uncensored (@AfUncensored) March 21, 2018

Cambridge Analytica executives have confessed they worked for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta behind the scenes.

Mark Turnbull, the managing director, said they engineered a digital campaign that painted Mr Kenyatta in positive light while smearing his main rival Raila Odinga.

The smear campaign against Mr Odinga, which featured apocalyptic scenes, had one strong message: “Stop Raila Save Kenya…….The Future of Kenya is in Your Hands.”

Journalist John Allan Namu said the alleged links to Analytica are false and meant to defame his company.

1. We are not related in any way, nor have we worked with or ever intend to work with Cambridge Analytica, any of its local partners if they exist, or indeed any firm whose tactics are clearly meant to harm the public interest. — Africa Uncensored (@AfUncensored) March 21, 2018

My track-record as a journalist, my own personal convictions and my belief in the ethics of journalism would not allow me to consider, much less participate in actions that would harm Kenyans. – @johnallannamu — Africa Uncensored (@AfUncensored) March 21, 2018





