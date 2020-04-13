Analyst: Museveni workout video is a campaign stunt

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s move to release a video showing him working out in his office primarily is a campaign stunt.

This is the opinion of political analyst Andrew Mwenda.

Seventy-five-year-old president Museveni recently released a two-and-a-half-minute video showing him working out in his spacious office.

He explained that this was aimed at encouraging Ugandans to keep fit at home under lockdown after he banned outdoor exercises to halt the spread of coronavirus.

But Mwendwa, also a former journalist and government critic turned consultant, is of a contrary opinion.

“This is not about the coronavirus but elections of 2021. The message is not for people to workout at home during this lockdown, that is the sideshow. The real message is; ‘I am still fit to rule!’,” he opined.

Museveni is expected to make yet another attempt to extend his 35-year old stay in office during the country’s forthcoming general election in 2021.

In the video, the former guerrilla leader appeared barefoot in a spacious office with a plush red carpet, donning a grey tracksuit.

“It’s good to go outdoors when there is no problem, but when there’s a need you can go indoors,” he tells viewers in the video.

“This is just an office. Because I don’t have time, I always do my exercises here or even in my home, in my room. So you start by warming up.”

The Ugandan head of state then jogs from one end of the office to another, before transiting to several press-ups.

Uganda has recorded 53 confirmed coronavirus cases.