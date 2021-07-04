Amber Ray: My co-wife has so much negative energy





Kenyan socialite Faith Makau, best known in the public domain as Amber Ray has opened up on her beef with her ‘co-wife’ who is only known in public as Amira.

Amber Ray claims the recent spat between the two started when she referred to her as a ‘prostitute’.

Amber Ray and Amira recently had a noisy confrontation in Syokimau, a Nairobi Suburb, with details of the dirty linen spilling over to the public.

The two are romantically involved with Jamal ‘RohoSafi’ Mohammed, a popular Nairobi businessman.

Amber Ray also says it is her co-wife that confronted her.

“I was in Machakos to see how things were going as I have an event on Saturday,” she said on her Youtube channel.

“I was rushing back home as my husband was already at home he was just speaking on the phone.

The gate to my compound was not locked, I locked the first gate and when I was closing the second gate it caught on something.

Upon checking, I found out that it was a dead bird and it was very dry, so I called my husband to come and see it.

He was there talking on the phone, he asked me to take a photo or a video and that is what I did.”

Amber added that while she made a call to her pastor, she went to the house to cook for her husband as he does not eat food made by her house manager.

”When I was starting to cook is when I heard Amira’s voice outside.

She was calling me a prostitute.

I called a friend of mine who I was within Machakos and she asked me to stay indoors as I waited for her to come.”

The mother of one added that she had reached her end due to the negative energy she has been getting over her drama with Amira hence she went out to fight her.

‘I felt like this is now too much as I have been getting so much negative energy from social media because of her.

And she was now bringing the drama to my house.