Uutgoing American ambassador Robert Godec (centre) with Jacob Mulee (left) and Joseph Ogidi (right) during the ‘Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi’ show on April 05, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Robert Godec, the outgoing American ambassador to Kenya, had a rough time on radio on Thursday morning when his intended farewell show turned into a stage for backlash from an angry audience.

Mr Godec, whose five and a half –year tenure in Kenya ended late last month, was at pains to explain to Radio Jambo listeners why the United States “did not live to its reputation of advocating democracy” during Kenya’s 2017 general election.

“Nauliza hivi, Ni nani atalipa damu ya watu wetu waliokufa?” asked a caller Veronica Namanda.

Most listeners who called during the ‘Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi’ show could not hide their anger against the ambassador and his country.

“Kwani huyu mzee bado yuko? Si akue deported huyu mzee,” said another caller Thomas Kahindi.

Mr Godec was taken to task on various issues, including the troubles of Dr Miguna Miguna, who was twice deported from Kenya despite High Court judges declaring him a citizen by birth.

He however defended his tenure in Kenya, saying he performed within his ability in a very tense environment.

“The United States was impartial in the elections. We stated our stand from the beginning that we did not have any preferred candidate,” he said.

Mr Godec, appointed in August 2012 by President Barack Obama, was judged by the show’s listeners of being partial to the Jubilee administration.

Listeners reminded him of his silence when police officers were accused of killing opposition supporters, including young children, in the wake of the August, 2017 elections.