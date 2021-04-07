Amazing Voices returns with Sh10 million prize





The Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition has is back with a second season with competitors expected to battle it out again for a Sh10 million prize.

Just like in the first season in 2020, when 546 entries were received for the audition phase, season two will not be any different.

Top 10 Acapella groups’ entries from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa will be selected to experience the grueling judging process as they display their passion and determination while eyeing the ultimate prize.

Speaking ahead of the return of the second season this weekend, Carol Kipsanai, the Group Head of Marketing and Communications at UAP Old Mutual was enthusiastic.

“Music is universal language and passion for millions of Africans. One of the sectors benefitting from Old Mutual’s ongoing support is musicians and performers. We encourage them to learn career management skills as well as the personal financial skills they need to survive and succeed in a highly competitive business,” she said.

Amazing Voices Season two began in October 2020, when all entrants submitted online videos. After an initial screening process, Africa’s top unsigned talent attended closed auditions before celebrity selectors in their home countries.

The in-country selectors and assistants included E-Kelly and Aramide from Nigeria, Pauline Odduro and Reggie Rockstone from Ghana, Thembalami Tagwire and Misred from Zimbambwe, South Africans Buhlebendalo Mda and Morena Sefatsa as well as Kenya’s own songbird Sanaipei Tande and veteran music producer Ted Josiah.

The top 10 groups, two from each country, will then head to South Africa where they will undergo an intense musical, educational, and inspirational bootcamp at Sun City.

During an intense three weeks, while living in a Covid bubble, the groups of four, six and eight members, are put through their paces as they prepare for the final phase sing-off by having their vocal and performance abilities perfected by a team of experts.

Their journey to stardom will be closely monitored by the experienced judging table from each of the countries.

The judging table will include Kenyan renowned voice coach, composer and producer Filah Tuju, Zimbabwean afro-pop and RnB singer Ammara Brown, Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Trigmatic, South African performer Vusi Noba and Nigerian singer Evelle.

The season two launches on Sunday and will be aired on Maisha Magic.

Kenya’s Wanavokali group won the first season.