Alliance High School is on the spot once again following the death of a Form Three student, with the Ministry of Education setting up a team to probe the incident.

Kiambu County Director of Education Ali Abdikadir said he had received a report from the school but said a county the team will carry out independent investigations into the death of Haroun Kipng’eno Kemboi.

The student died on Friday after he developed health complication on Monday and was taken to local hospital for treatment.

Kemboi’s family said they were told that he was admitted to a hospital in Kikuyu on Monday, where tests were done on Wednesday.

‘TUBERCULOSIS’

Then on Friday they were called again and told that he was unwell, only to receive another call 15 minutes that he had died “from tuberculosis”

The school declined to speak to the media about the issue.

The incident comes a year after the school’s principal was forced out on allegations of not acting on bullying of students, which left some with serious injuries.

Mr William Mwangi was appointed to head the school last year after bullying incident.

In January last year, a student died at Moi High School Kabarak in Nakuru, barely a week after schools opened for the first term.

A post-mortem report showed that she died of malaria while reports from the school’s clinic indicated that she had a bacterial infection.



