All you need to know about the 2019 census results

There are nine million more people in Kenya than there were in 2009.

This is according to the results of the 2019 National Population and Housing Census which were released by Kenya National Bureau of Statics (KNBS) on Monday.

In 2009, there were 38.6 million people, a figure that has grown to 47,564,296 million.

Of the total population, females make up 24,014,716, which is 50.5% of the population, while there are 23,548,056 males.

The results also show that there are 1,524 intersex people in Kenya.

Kenyans are also having less children, with the census results showing that the average household size has declined over the last 10 years.

The average household size has decline to 3.9 in 2019 from 4.2 in 2009.

The most populous counties were listed as Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Bungoma.

Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu Tana River and Taita Taveta are the least populous counties.

Here are other highlights contained in the census.

Most populous counties

1. Nairobi – 4,397,073

2. Kiambu – 2,417,735

3. Nakuru – 2,162,202

4. Kakamega – 1,867,579

5. Bungoma – 1,670,570

Least populous counties

1. Lamu – 143,920

2. Isiolo – 268,002

3. Samburu – 310,327

4. Tana River – 315,943

5. Taita Taveta – 340,671

Counties with highest number of women

1. Nairobi – 2,204,376

2. Kiambu – 1,230,454

3. Nakuru – 1,084,835

4. Meru – 777,975

5. Machakos – 711,191

Counties with least number of women

1. Lamu – 67,813

2. Isiolo – 128,483

3. Samburu – 153,546

4. Tana River – 157,391

5. Taita Taveta – 167,327

Counties with highest number of men

1. Nairobi – 2,192,452

2. Kiambu – 1,187,146

3. Nakuru – 1,077,272

4. Kakamega – 897,133

5. Bungoma – 812,146

Counties with least number of men

1. Lamu – 76,103

2. Isiolo – 139,510

3. Samburu – 156,776

4. Taita/Taveta – 173,337

5. Tharaka Nithi – 193,764

County with most number of intersex people

1. Nairobi – 245

2. Kiambu – 135

3. Nakuru – 95

4. Wajir – 49

5. Meru – 41

County with least number of intersex people

1. Tana River – 2

2. Lamu – 4

3. Samburu – 7

4. Tharaka Nithi – 7

5. Taita Taveta – 7

Counties with highest number of people per Sq. Km

1. Nairobi – 6,247

2. Mombasa – 5,495

3. Vihiga – 1,047

4. Kiambu – 952

5. Kisii – 958

Counties with lowest number of people per Sq. Km

1. Tana River – 8

2. Marsabit – 6

3. Isiolo – 11

4. Wajir – 14

5. Samburu – 15

Counties with highest average household size

1. Mandera – 6.9

2. Wajir – 6.1

3. Garissa – 5.9

4. West Pokot – 5.6

5. Kwale – 5.0

Counties with lowest average household size

1. Nairobi – 2.9

2. Nyeri – 3.0

3. Kirinyaga – 3.0

4. Kiambu – 3.0

5. Mombasa – 3.1