All police officers on leave recalled to work ahead of national census

Kenya Police Service has recalled back all police officers on leave to duty ahead of next week’s national census.

According to a letter dated August 20, 2019, from the office of the Deputy Inspector General at Vigilance House Nairobi to all Regional Police Commanders, the officers on leave have been ordered to resume work not later than Thursday, August 22, 2019.

“Please note that you are all directed to ensure that all officers on leave are asked to report back to their duty stations latest by Thursday 22,8,2019. They will be informed on when to resume or take their leave at a later date. Ensure strict compliance,” the letter reads in part.

The letter comes at a time when the government has assured Kenyan of their security during the national census.

From Saturday, August 24, the process of counting all persons within the borders of Kenya will begin.

CLOSURE OF BUSINESSES

The national census will take a week, ending on August 31.

Outdoor sleepers, persons on transit, individuals in hotels and lodges, and institutions such as hospitals and prisons will all be counted.

Already some counties have said they will close businesses, including bars, to ensure all people within their areas are counted.