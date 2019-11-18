All KCPE candidates to know their secondary schools by early December

All the 1,083,456 candidates who sat for this year’s KCPE examination will transition to secondary school, this is according to Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

Speaking while announcing the results at Mtihani House in Nairobi on Monday, Prof Magoha also said form one selection will commence immediately with all candidates expected to know the schools they will be joining by December 2, 2019.

The government will also offer scholarships to 9,000 candidates from 30 counties and slum areas in the cities.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government has also set aside Sh 8 billion to improve schools’ infrastructure in 110 sub counties, in 30 counties.

The announcement of the results was made 17 days after class eight pupils sat for the exams.

The candidates were examined in seven subjects tested in nine papers in some 27,827 examination centres.

Before releasing the results, Prof Magoha held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi where he debriefed him.