Alice Wahome claims her life is in danger

Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, says her life is in danger, claims she has attributed to a recent meeting by certain ‘senior leaders’ in a senior businessman’s house to plot against her life.

The MP made the claims on Monday morning during NTV’s AmLive show, where she was among the panelists.

“I’m aware there was a meeting in Murang’a last week in a home of a senior businessman in this country. The discussion were around how we can be finished,” Wahome said.

She went on to say that the whole issue came about because of Deputy President William Ruto’s political ambition for 2022.

“His excellency the deputy president has become very strong, politically and he is having too many followers. They were discussing about Muranga and their concerns were around Alice Wahome and Ndindi Nyoro and we had to be cut to size. We must be cleared and removed from the main branch,” she further claimed.

She also alleged that Nyoro’s close links to Ruto was the reason for the sinister plot to have them eliminated.

“They said Ndindi Nyoro is a small person and if he is cleared, Kenyans will cry or condemn the government for a short while and forget as they have done with other people,” the MP said.

The MP also claimed that Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho texted her on Sunday night and asked her to desist from speaking about him in the manner she was.