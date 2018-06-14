A pump attendant fuels a vehicle at a petrol station. FILE PHOTO

The government has urged all motorists to be extra vigilant following reports of a surge of adulterated fuel in the Kenyan market.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in a public notice on Thursday urged all motorists to beware and report incidents of jerking, loss of engine power or excessive smoke from the vehicle’s exhaust after fueling.

The commission gave its hotline numbers 0708 444 000 and 0709 336 000 to be used by motorists to report any incidents.

“Motorists who experience jerking, loss of engine power and excessive smoke from the vehicle’s exhaust after refueling are urged to immediately report the matter to the Commission through [email protected],” read the public notice.

ERC has further urged all motorists to obtain receipts if they are paying for fuel in cash and those using mobile money platforms to retain confirmation messages for ease of records and evidence.