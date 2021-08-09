Blogger Alai charged with assaulting Ringtone, released on bail

Robert Alai at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting musician Alex Apoko, alias Ringtone. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Controversial blogger Robert Alai on Monday, August 9, 2021, denied charges of causing grievous bodily harm to musician Alex Apoko.

Alai appeared before Kibera senior principal magistrate Phillip Mutua and also denied assaulting the musician, who is commonly known as Ringtone.

He was also charged with damaging Ringtone’s car and released on a Sh1 million bail or alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

Alai was also warned against commenting on the case on social media either directly or through proxies.

Apoko’s lawyer Evans Ondieki had raised complaints at the court that one Abraham Mutai had commented on the case via social media this morning.

He is expected back in court on August 23.

Alai has also sought the release of his motor vehicle, a Subaru Outback, but Ondieki opposed the same.

The blogger argued that the vehicle is not an exhibit in the case but Ondieki said the same will be known after the victim testifies because his car – a Range Rover – is also detained at Kilimani police station.

Alai was arrested on July 24, 2021, moments after Ringtone failed a complaint at the Kilimani Police station.

“We have him (Mr Alai) in custody. He’s vandalised the musician’s car and we will prefer extra charges of malicious damage to property,” Kilimani OCPD Andrew Muturi confirmed at the time.

The singer said trouble started after the blogger refused to drive on at a junction when the traffic lights turned green.

“I hooted and gestured him to give way and instead, he started following my car along Oliotoktok Road,” said Ringtone.