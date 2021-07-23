Akothee ‘rewards’ baby daddy with business class flight





Kenyan singer Akothee has come out to appreciate one of her baby daddies.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Akothee, whose real name is Nancy Akoth, explained that his baby daddy has been spoiling her with executive travels.

To reciprocate, Akothee says she’s booked him a business class ticket as they head to visit her parents in Migori, western Kenya.

“The first man in my life to ever book for me business class to Djibouti back 2009. Today I’m flying you business class too to my village to go see my parents, they have been asking about you and the kids,” she wrote.

The singer further indicates her life would have been ‘messed up more’ if not for her baby daddy.

“If it were not for you collecting me with my children that most men say is a baggage I think men would have eaten me, taken advantage of me, and mess me more,” she added.

Akothee’s baby daddy referred to as Papa Oyoo is reportedly in town to meet her parents.

“The respect I have for my baby daddies is served in heaven. The one who takes the crown is Papa Oyoo. Papa Oyoo My one and only, you make co_oparenting look easy . Thank you for honoring my request, to come and see my dad he has been asking for you Kesho nikupeleke Rongo ,kule nilikozaliwa , wazazi wangu wakushukuru ,KWA kuwalea watoto wetu️,” she said in a different post