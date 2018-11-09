Akothee, mother of five, wows fans with leg split routine

The mother of five has captured the attention of the online community with her extreme stretching routine.





Musician Akothee has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately, but that is not what is making her fans astonished.

The mother of five has captured the attention of the online community with her extreme stretching routine.

In her latest update, she shared a picture of herself lying on her back with her legs spread wide apart. One of her gym trainer’s stretches her legs further apart.

Akothee has in the past few weeks been urging fans to join her in the flat tummy challenge.

Here is how her fans reacted.

“Uuuuwiiii usiipasue yawa,” said betswangu62.

“Next time when you hit the stage watapata taabu sana, itakuwa 360 sio 180,” wrote stannous.

“Mama weeee,” exclaimed wemalove.

“This style killing me madame boss,” commented msakisia8773.

“Dahh wewe wewe sijuh ila unazidi kuwa mtamu,” stated bonifacedaudi.

“You will tear up fundamentals,” said guuk_ss.

“Wewe trainer chunga usimpasuwe akothee msamba we need her oh,” wrote soinamopel.