Akothee lavishes former manager with praise





Kenyan singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee appears to still be enamoured by her former manager Nelly Oaks if her latest public message to him is anything to go by.

Akothee via her Instagram page revealed the close relationship she’s had with her former manager, saying that he is the only man he wants at her side.

According to the Lotto singer, the said manager namely Nelly Oaks has been with her through difficult times in her life including when she was suffering from a mental problem.

“ONE DAY, IF THE DEAD CAN SEE 🤔 THEN, NEXT TO MY DEATH BED After my kids . THE ONLY PERSON I WOULD LIKE TO SEE IS H.N.O @nellyoaks. The only person I want to be with right now, and the only man I wish to be next to my labor ward, @nellyoaks you all don’t know what we know, this guy has been there, when I almost lost it both physically, spiritually and emotionally.

During this time I was going through ba mental health problem. I had to make a decision which is the brand AKOTHEE NOW. He will tell you one day @nellyoaks baby. You know this day. You understand this day,” wrote Akothee.

In 2018 the singer confessed her crush on Nelly Oaks and revealed her desire to sire triplets with him.

Oaks has been instrumental in Akothee’s musical career. He is said to be the one who inspired her to sing for commercial gain. The two enjoyed a close relationship leading critics to believe there was more than meets the eye in the relationship.