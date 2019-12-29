Akombe: Msando was silenced over elections

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has sensationally claimed that her colleague Chris Msando was killed for attempting to protect the integrity of the 2017 general election.

Ms Akombe offered no evidence to back up her claims. Msando was until his death the ICT manager at IEBC.

He was found murdered in a thicket in the outskirts of Nairobi a few days to the general election alongside a woman identified as Carol Ngumbu.

His killers have never been brought to book even as his family has continuously demanded justice from the government.

And on what would have been his 47th birthday, Akombe who fled to the US on the eve of the repeat elections shared a poem on her social media account in which she attempted to explain why Msando was ‘silenced’.

Akombe wrote: “He should have turned 47 today; He should have been celebrating with his children and wife; Ready for the New Year celebrations; And a new school year for his kids; But he sought to protect the integrity of our elections; And for that he was silenced.”