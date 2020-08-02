Akombe: Chiloba warned me against testifying in probe on Msando’s death





Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has sensationally claimed that her former boss, Ezra Chiloba warned her against testifying at an independent judicial inquest into the murder of their colleague Chris Msando.

Akombe made the claims in a tweet on Saturday.

“On 29 July, I said I will testify at an independent judicial inquest into the murder of my colleague Chris. I received this email from @EzraCHILOBA, former CEO @IEBCKenya. It confirms my call for an inquiry. Kenyans deserve the truth. I owe it to you,” she tweeted.

In an earlier tweet she posted on Wednesday, Akombe appeared to implicate her former colleagues at IEBC over Msando’s death.

She claimed that Msando, who until the time of his death was the head of ICT at the electoral commission, was led to the slaughterhouse by his colleagues.

“Painful that instead on this day three years ago, your colleagues led you to the slaughterhouse. Like Judas, they sold you for thirty cents,” Akombe tweeted.

Msando’s lifeless body was found dead on Saturday July 29, 2017 in a thicket at Muguga Forest in Kikuyu a day after he went missing. His body was found together with that of 21-year-old Carol Ngumbu.

His death raised eyebrows as it happened just days to the disputed 2017 General Elections.

Days after the discovery of his body, a postmortem examination revealed that the former ICT manager had been strangled.

“He died from strangulation and he also had incisions on his right arm, but the rest of the body was intact,” Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said at the time.