‘Rebel’ ODM MP Aisha Jumwa expelled from party

Malindi Mp Aisha Jumwa (center) and her counterpart from Msamweni Suleiman Dori (left) flanked by a section of Coast leaders address the media at Park Hotel along Mbagathi Way on January 24, 2019 after they appeared before ODM National Executive Council. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Malindi Mp Aisha Jumwa (center) and her counterpart from Msamweni Suleiman Dori (left) flanked by a section of Coast leaders address the media at Park Hotel along Mbagathi Way on January 24, 2019 after they appeared before ODM National Executive Council. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, been expelled from the ODM party. The party’s National Governing Council on Friday said Jumwa had been expelled for gross misconduct.

Jumwa and her counterpart from Msambweni constituency, Suleiman Dori, have been lately rubbed the party the wrong way for their alignment with Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in the 2022 presidential succession politics.

Dori has meanwhile been summoned to appear before a special National Governing Council that will be convened within 60 days to explain himself.

This following a letter he wrote to the governing council.

The two MPs were summoned in October, 2028 to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee after they openly declared their support for the DP.

In June last year, during a political rally, Jumwa openly declared her support for Ruto, but when the plot thickened he she changed tune and pledged her loyalty to ODM party leader Raila Odinga.