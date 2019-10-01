Aisha Jumwa ‘dumps DP Ruto for Raila’ in surprise move

ODM has announced that Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has rejoined the Orange party after months of dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto’s faction of the ruling party.

Her sudden return was announced by both the opposition party on its official Twitter handle, and Communications Director Philip Etale.

“She attended the Parliamentary Group meeting at County Hall chaired by Party Leader H.E Raila Odinga and has vowed to vigorously campaign for Bernard Okoth in Kibra,” said Etale.

To back these claims, Etale posted photos showing Jumwa smiling heartily with Odinga and other ODM members. The vocal lawmaker was unavailable for comment.

Curiously, ODM later deleted the tweet announcing the reunion with the feisty MP.

PAST TWO YEARS

Jumwa was elected on an ODM ticket in 2017 but gravitated towards the Jubilee Party in the past two years.

During that spell, she openly campaigned for DP Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, a move that earned her an expulsion from the Orange party.

Jumwa must have arrived at the decision to rejoin ODM this morning considering she was in attendance at a Ruto aligned Inua Mama rally just two days ago.

It is a blow for DP Ruto as the vocal MP had emerged as one of his pointmen in coast as he prepares his bid for presidency in 2022.

For Raila, this will be a win of sorts as the coming general election slowly shapes into a contest between him and the DP.