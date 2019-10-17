Airtel resumes normal services after major technical glitch

Airtel Kenya subscribers can now access the mobile’s services after the network resolved a major outage that disrupted their services for the better part of Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning subscribers who tried to access the either the voice, data and SMS services were unable to do so.

The company confirmed the disruption assuring subscribers that it was working on restoring voice and message services.

On Thursday, the company informed its subscribers that the technical hitch has since been resolved.

“We are pleased to inform you that the network issue has been resolved and services restored. Thank you for your patience,” the company said in a statement.