Airport employee jumps to death from control tower





A Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) employee jumped to this death on Friday at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa under unclear circumstances.

The Aerodrome Control Officer II (ATC 69) plunged from the control tower

KCAA in a statement on Saturday said investigations on the death have started.

“The family of the deceased was informed and our officers are working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident,” the statement added.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends at this difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies and keep them in our prayers,” the authority added.

The Authority further added that staff who were on duty and those affected will undergo counselling sessions to cope with the loss and grief.