Ailing giraffe gets treatment as KOT turn heat on KWS

A Kenyan giraffe that was spotted with an eye tumour and whose photo went viral on social media on Wednesday has finally received treatment.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) vets tracked down the Rothschild’s giraffe on Thursday at Lake Nakuru National park and started the treatment.

Led by their vet team, Dr Titus Kaitho, KWS confirmed, the giraffe has a bone tumour.

Led by Dr. Titus Kaitho, our vet team administered a palliative treatment of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs and the giraffe will be closely monitored. pic.twitter.com/XDrMd2Ma1Z — KWS (@kwskenya) August 22, 2019

“While it is able to move, feed and drink water, exorcising the tumour proved difficult due to the extent of the growth that would cause potentially serious complications,” KWS reported.

PALLIATIVE TREATMENT

A palliative treatment of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs were administered, though excising the tumour proved difficult due to the extent of the growth.

The condition of the giraffe came to light after a tweep shared a photo which then went viral.

Netizens got angry after a response by KWS showed there were not aware that giraffe was ailing.

The response attracted the fury of a concerned online community, who lashed out at KWS for their sloppiness.

This made the KWS vets to start the search for the giraffe immediately and by Thursday morning the vet had already started tracking process.

At the ongoing Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) Wildlife-supporting countries on Thursday backed regulating international trade in giraffes in a bid to offer more protection to the gentle giants, feared to be facing a “silent extinction”.

All giraffe species are now listed in Appendix II and trade in giraffe species is now regulated.