Ailing Bomet Governor to be moved from London hospital to India

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is set to be transferred from a London hospital to India for further treatment.

After spending 27 days at Royal Marden NHS Foundation Trust hospital, Dr Laboso was Tuesday night expected to be released to enable her travel to another facility in India for further treatment.

Chief of staff Mrs Jayne Sigilai told a section of members of the County Assembly, including Speaker Shadrack Rotich, Deputy Speaker Wesley Kiprotich and Leader of Majority Kirui, that doctors are expected to discharge the governor to enable her switch hospitals.

“The Governor is doing well, but she is expected to be referred to a hospital in India to be attended by another set of doctors, ” said Mrs Sigilai during a meeting on Tuesday evening at the Governor’s office.

The meeting was also attended by Bomet County Jubilee chairman Benard Mutai and party supporters.

It has not been revealed what the Governor is suffering from since she left the country on May 29,2019 for the UK.

Her office announced at the time that she had taken leave of absence for a month to seek treatment abroad and that Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok and County Secretary Mrs Evalyne Rono would be in charge of the county affairs in her absence.

Dr Laboso is accompanied by her husband Mr Edwin Abonyo, son Brian, niece Minah and an aide identified as Joyce.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and wife Yucabeth, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu, Konoin MP Brighton Yegon are among prominent Kenyans who have visited her in hospital.