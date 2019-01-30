AG Githu Muigai returning to the lecture hall after illustrious 35-year law career  

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai during the handing over ceremony of the office to the incoming AG Justice Paul Kihara at Sheria House on 3rd April 2018. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Former Attorney- General Githu Muigai is set to join the list of high flying corporate chiefs and State officers taking back their wealth of experiences to university students.

Prof Muigai said he’ll be back in the classroom from June after more than 35 years career in law spanning public and private sectors.

“I am starting my teaching job in the next six months,” Prof Muigai told the Business Daily. “I should have started earlier but I still wanted to enjoy my leave in full.”

He, however, did not reveal the university he’s heading to.

Last year in February, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise announcement of Prof Muigai’s resignation from State Law Office where he served as the AG for six and a half years. He has since been replaced by Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki who at the time served as president of the Court of Appeal.

LAW DEGREE

He is presently serving as a member of UN Human Rights Council’ working group on business and human rights, a team made up of independent experts who report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Law degree from the University of Nairobi, a Master’s degree in International Law from Columbia University School of Law, and a doctorate degree in law.

His areas of expertise include commercial litigation and arbitration, constitutional and administrative law, ICT law, insurance and banking law, investments Law, mergers & acquisitions law and public procurement law.

PUBLIC FIGURES

His decision to go back to lecture halls puts him in the same path taken by public figures such as Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, a former Health minister now serving as Kisumu Governor. Such leaders are believed to play important role in helping universities to bridge the gap between what is taught in lecture halls and its application in the job market.

Former Kenya Power chief executive Ben Chumo and Retirement Benefits Authority boss Edward Odundo have lately been featured among PhD-wielding business leaders who at times act as part-time lecturers.

Investment firm TransCentury’s youthful chief executive Gachao Kiuna, Silas Masinde Simiyu of Geothermal Development Company, former Sasini managing director and now a director of a UK charity Caesar Mwangi, and Philip Kamau, a senior director in charge of finance at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), are also known to visit universities to teach business and management-related courses.