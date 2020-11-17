After three-year-long wait, Survey footbridge is finally open to public





After years of unexplained delays, the Survey of Kenya footbridge that cost the taxpayer Sh205 million has finally been opened to the public.

The footbridge was commissioned for construction over three years ago to facilitate safe crossing for pedestrians and free flow of traffic along the busy expressway.

“Lighting up Thika Superhighway Footbridges; ready for pedestrian use,” said KeNHA on Monday while sharing pictures of the completed footbridge.

It was part of four overpasses commissioned by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in May 2018 and the contract awarded to Fourway Construction Limited, which is also erecting another one near Garden City, both at a cost of Sh390 million.

Earlier this year, after the opening of the Survey footbridge was postponed a number of times, KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia, in a statement, promised to fast track the construction and have it opened in mid-April 2020 after being partially closed to motorists to enable the contractor finish work.

KeNHA is now expected to remove all safety bumps installed in the location to speed up traffic flow as well as enhance safety of pedestrians.

The section is a crucial link to Mathare slums, the National Youth Service engineering school, and the Kenya School of Monetary Studies on one side, while the other connects to the Outer Ring interchange, which was constructed last year by a Chinese company.

Interways Works Limited which had been contracted to install the Witeithie and Mangu footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million have since completed and opened them, while Fourway Construction Limited is yet to complete the Garden City footbridge.

KeNHA also plans to construct social amenities like a bus stop, public toilets and mini stalls that will be maintained by the contractor in charge of the highway.

The Thika superhighway is one of Kenya’s busiest roads, handling about 200,000 vehicles daily, linking Nairobi to key agricultural counties in central Kenya and to eastern and northeastern regions.